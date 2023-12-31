Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 2
It's been some six months since I purchased my new laptop, one Slimbook Executive. I did it as the old laptop has a bulging battery. C'est la vie. A rather turbulent series of events, all of which turned out well in the end. You can read about those in the first article on the Executive, but that's not why we're here. Today, I want to share more details on my sustained, everyday use of this machine. After all, the initial report is useful, but long-term usage is the true test for any hardware device.
Also:
-
Spoofing Android device model via Smali patching
I recently came up against an Android application which gates certain functionality behind detecting a ‘compatible’ Android device – which mine was not. My usual approach, on a rooted device, would be to use XPrivacyLua to spoof the device information returned to the application, but this particular application also disables itself if a rooted device is detected, so this is not trivial. A suitable approach in this case is to modify the application itself and patch out the relevant code.