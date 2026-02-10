Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Pioreactor, Amiga With PAL, and More

Tux Machines

30 Years of Section 230: Why We Still Need It for a Safer Internet

This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.” 

9to5Linux

GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More

Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More

The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

So there you have it, the Linux 6.x era has ended with today’s Linux 6.19 kernel release, and a new one will begin with Linux 7.0, which is expected in mid-April 2026. The merge window for Linux 7.0 will open tomorrow, February 9th, and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected on February 22nd, 2026.

Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.19 include support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), a new listns() system call that lets user space iterate through the namespaces on the system, and support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features.

Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Pioreactor, Amiga With PAL, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026

analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]
"There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]
This isn't the last resort but one of several
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
upcoming 11.0 release
 
Mesa 25.3.5 Released
Mesa 25.3.5 arrives with bug fixe
Wine 11.2
The Wine development release 11.2 is now available
Hardware projects
Bookmarking the Web, Offpunk 3.0 for Gemini/Gopher, and Matrix in Governments
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, TDE Podcast and Package Manager Podcast
Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main
I think we need to change our approach
Is Open Source in Trouble?
"Every 20 developers in your company, 50% of one person’s time goes to them developing open source and that 50% is like, completely free of company influence.”
You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone
KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users
KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance
8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners
Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so
Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started
Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting
Free and Open Source Software
Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died
In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]
Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]
Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it
Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers
Milis Linux – independent distribution
Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT
Kdenlive 25.12.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses
The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free
Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?
Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users
A Move to Pure Blog
from Jekyll to Pure Blog
Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development: ALSA, SpaceFM, and More
Barry Kauler's latest
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and LINUX Unplugged
2 new episodes
LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs
6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too
Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems
Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution
Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux
Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?
One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma
Tips: Sharing files on home network
The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak
Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"
Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"
4 recent articles
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
4 recent articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes
GNOME leftovers
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2
only a pair for picks for today
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive
Some KDE news
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More
handful of articles
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago
Issue 304 of Linux Magazine
Out with partial paywall
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Old Systems, and DIY
hardware projects and more
Linux Graphics and Games
Games and more
GNU G-Golf
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users
Busy months in KDE Linux
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us [original]
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap [original]
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links [original]
We've not changed much since 2004
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide
DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG