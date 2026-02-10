news
MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8
After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.
Other highlights of the MythTV 36.0 release include porting from Qt WebKit to Qt WebEngine, a new “seasonepisode” option for themes, search and category drop-downs to the Video tab, support for scheduling recordings for up to 24 hours, and a cutlist editor audio level graph for radio recordings.