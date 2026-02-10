Highlights of Linux 6.19 include support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), a new listns() system call that lets user space iterate through the namespaces on the system, and support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features.

So there you have it, the Linux 6.x era has ended with today’s Linux 6.19 kernel release, and a new one will begin with Linux 7.0, which is expected in mid-April 2026. The merge window for Linux 7.0 will open tomorrow, February 9th, and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected on February 22nd, 2026.

The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 10, 2026



After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

Other highlights of the MythTV 36.0 release include porting from Qt WebKit to Qt WebEngine, a new “seasonepisode” option for themes, search and category drop-downs to the Video tab, support for scheduling recordings for up to 24 hours, and a cutlist editor audio level graph for radio recordings.

