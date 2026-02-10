This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”

original

Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026



With temperatures back at double-digits* we're relieved to see all our plants have survived the coldest months and we'll soon see buds instead of naked trees all around.

Similarly, by all indications there will soon (days or weeks from now) be massive Microsoft layoffs - maybe even bigger than last summer's. Microsoft's slop push (hype) is demonstrably failing and Microsoft is trying to fake "demand" for it by rebranding things and bribing people.

Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows** and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains. Wait and watch. █

_____

* Good for wildlife and humans alike:

** They call it "Client".

Image source: Australian Soldiers