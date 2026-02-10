KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026



Quoting: KDE vs Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments —

KDE Plasma and Xfce are two popular desktop environment options for lightweight Linux distributions.

While Xfce is still favored more for some of the best lightweight Linux distributions, KDE Plasma is not a resource-heavy desktop either.

To help you pick a suitable desktop environment, we will be comparing some of the most common aspects of a desktop environment.

In case you are exploring some of the best desktop environments for the first time, you might want to know the differences between KDE Plasma and GNOME as well. It should help you choose the ideal desktop for your system.