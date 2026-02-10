Other Sites
This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”
Android Leftovers
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10)
- "There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women
- This isn't the last resort but one of several
- Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
- Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
- Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
- NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
- upcoming 11.0 release
- You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone
- KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users
- KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance
- 8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners
- Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so
- Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started
- Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting
- Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died
- In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains
- Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK
- Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this
- Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
- Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it
- Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers
- Milis Linux – independent distribution
- Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT
- Kdenlive 25.12.2 released
- The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
- This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses
- The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free
- Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?
- Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users
- GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More
- The GNU Binutils project announced today the release and general availability of GNU Binutils 2.46 as the latest stable version of this collection of binary tools for GNU/Linux operating systems.
- A Move to Pure Blog
- from Jekyll to Pure Blog
- Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development: ALSA, SpaceFM, and More
- Barry Kauler's latest
- GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers
- The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
- pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More
- pearOS 26.2 has been released today as a major update to this up-and-coming GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and based on the popular Arch Linux distribution.
- LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs
- 6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line
- When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
- I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too
- Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems
- Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution
- Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux
- Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?
- One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma
- Tips: Sharing files on home network
- The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak
- Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More
- Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"
- Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
- The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
- XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
- The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.
- Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
- With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
- GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool
- GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago
- Issue 304 of Linux Magazine
- Out with partial paywall
- GNU G-Golf
- G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications
- I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling
- One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals
- January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros
- With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles
- 5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux
- I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows
- 4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it
- I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux
- Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution
- Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users
- Busy months in KDE Linux
- It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us
- We moved to our own SSG back in 2022
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap
- GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links
- We've not changed much since 2004
- "Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide
- DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG