Apple's iOS Looks Like It's About to Exceed Microsoft Windows Market Share in Switzerland

The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.

The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”

It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life.

The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

Apple's iOS Looks Like It's About to Exceed Microsoft Windows Market Share in Switzerland

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 11, 2026,

updated Feb 11, 2026



Last month: GNU/Linux "Market Share" in Switzerland More Than Doubled Last Year, Based on statCounter

This month: (source)

Switzerland is a rich country, so people can typically buy the more expensive gadgets and they would not choose GNU/Linux just because "it's cheap".

Apple's iThings seem to be catching up with Windows and Microsoft's dominance wanes. █

Image source: Lake Lucerne