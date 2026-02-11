news
Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and More
Consensus Labs LLC ☛ Companies behind Postgres 18 development
Here are the top 20 companies by commits, as well as lines added and deleted and number of unique contributors.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay Bangkok 2026 at FOSSASIA Summit – Schedule Now Published
The schedule for FOSSASIA PGDay 2026 is now published. The event will take place on March 10, 2026, at True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Programme Committee has curated a one-day programme covering core development, performance and indexing, high availability and disaster recovery, backups, security, and operational practices. The day will also include time for discussion and informal networking with speakers and community members.
Consensus Labs LLC ☛ Paths of MySQL, vector search edition
MySQL introduced a VECTOR type in their 9.0 innovation release. Indexing of vector columns happens automatically but not without one of Oracle’s proprietary products, MySQL Heatwave or MySQL AI. Even the DISTANCE function on vector values is not available in MySQL Community Edition at the moment, only the type itself.