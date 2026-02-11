news
IPFire DBL Launches as a Community-Powered Domain Blocking for Everyone
IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.
The best thing about IPFire DBL is that it’s built on open standards, allowing you to use it however works best for your setup, including DNS blocking with full AXFR/IXFR zone transfer support (RPZ), proxy-based filtering (SquidGuard), standard filter list syntax (Adblock Plus), or direct HTTPS downloads.