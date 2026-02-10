This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026



Yesterday evening we wrote about abusive men attacking this site (along with its sister site) while the SRA stood by and did nothing. Now it publicly insinuates that it cannot keep up with caseload.

This means that many firms just drown the legal system with frivolous cases and there's no oversight. There's no deterrence and nothing effective to keep them under scrutiny or in check. Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this. █

