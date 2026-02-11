After 25 years building sites for global brands, I kept seeing the same pattern appear. A team ships new features, users quietly begin to struggle, and only later do the bug reports start trickling in. Someone finally checks the metrics, panic spreads, and feature development is put on hold so the team can patch problems already affecting thousands of people. The fixes help for a while, but a month later another slowdown appears and the cycle begins again. The team spends much of its time firefighting instead of building.

I call this repeating sequence of ship, complain, panic, patch the Performance Decay Cycle. Sadly, it’s the default state for many teams and it drains morale fast.

There has to be a better way.