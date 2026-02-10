8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026



Quoting: 8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu —

Which one is better, Linux Mint or Ubuntu?

This question has been there ever since Linux Mint came into the picture, and this article does not answer this question. Well, not entirely.

So, what is this about, then?

I have been an Ubuntu user for a long time. I stray to other Linux distributions, but I keep coming back to Ubuntu, eventually. Furthermore, I occasionally try my hands on Linux Mint, mostly to write articles about it. I must say, using Linux Mint is quite a pleasant experience.

As a die-hard Ubuntu fan, I come back from Mint to Ubuntu in time, but not before noticing that Linux Mint is better than Ubuntu for a beginner (and some users)