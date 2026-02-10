news
Red Hat Leftovers and a Focus on Slop, as Usual From IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ How to integrate Developer Hub with OpenShift GitOps
In previous articles, we set up a fully functional Red Hat Developer Hub installation in Red Hat OpenShift integrated with a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub organization for users through the use of dynamic plug-ins. In this article, we will explore another set of dynamic plug-ins allowing deep integration with Red Hat OpenShift GitOps (based on ArgoCD).
-
Red Hat ☛ AI meets you where you are: Slack, email & ServiceNow [Ed: IBM Red Hat pushing slop]
The IT self-service agent Hey Hi (AI) quickstart connects Hey Hi (AI) with the communication tools your team already uses, including Slack, email, and ServiceNow.
-
Red Hat ☛ Leverage Hey Hi (AI) for root-cause analysis with MCP servers in VS Code and Cursor [Ed: IBM Red Hat is promoting Microsoft, proprietary software, and slop]
Troubleshooting only gets more complicated with complexity and scale. We've all been there: Sifting through fragmented logs across multiple nodes or jumping between dashboards in hope of finding the root cause of a service failure.
-
Red Hat ☛ What's new for developers in OpenShift 4.21
Red Hat OpenShift 4.21, based on CRI-O 1.34 and Kubernetes 1.34, is now generally available. Red Bait OpenShift 4.21 introduces AI-driven insights, automated security signing, and local development tools to help you build and deploy faster.