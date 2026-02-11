news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Find Command Location and Description in Linux
Linux systems come with thousands of commands and programs installed by default, but when you encounter an unfamiliar command in a tutorial, script, or colleague’s workflow, knowing how to quickly identify what it does and where it lives on your system becomes essential.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install X11 on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Xfce on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Enable Root Login on Ubuntu 26.04
Data Swamp ☛ Declaratively manage containers on Linux
When you have to deal with containers on Linux, there are often two things making you wonder how to deal with effectively: how to keep your containers up to date, and how to easily maintain the configuration of everything running.
Dan Langille ☛ Updating my poudriere jail after updating the host to FreeBSD 15.0
This post is related to Upgrading a FreeBSD 14.3 host to FreeBSD 15.0 which I wrote and ran earlier this evening. I’m now back from my Indian dinner and watching the Superbowl (0:15 left in the 2nd half).
I was updating r730-01 and got to the point of where I need to updated the packages on the host. I couldn’t do that. I hope my own FreeBSD pkg repo.
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ PF Firewall on FreeBSD: A Practical Guide
PF (Packet Filter) is one of the most elegant firewall systems available on any operating system. Originally developed for OpenBSD and ported to FreeBSD, it combines a clean configuration syntax with powerful capabilities for filtering, NAT, traffic shaping, and logging. After running PF across multiple FreeBSD servers for years, I’ve developed a consistent configuration pattern that balances security with practicality.
This guide covers everything from basic concepts to production configurations, with tips and patterns I’ve refined through real-world deployment. Whether you’re protecting a single server or a complex jail infrastructure, the principles here should give you a solid foundation.
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 10 – monitoring with VictoriaMetrics and Grafana
Finally got around to monitoring.
I was interested in running a standard stack with VictoriaMetrics + Grafana + Alertmanager not in the usual Kubernetes with a Helm chart, but simply on the host.
However, the approach is the same as monitoring services in AWS/Kubernetes – on FreeBSD, we will have VictoriaMetrics for metrics, Grafana for visualization, and VMAlert plus Alertmanager for alerts.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Fedora 43
Managing a web hosting server doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. ISPConfig offers a robust, open-source solution that brings enterprise-level control panel features to your Fedora 43 server without the hefty price tag of commercial alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Debian 13
Percona Server for MySQL stands as one of the most powerful open-source database solutions available today, offering enhanced performance, improved scalability, and advanced diagnostic tools that surpass standard MySQL implementations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Debian 13
VSCodium represents a significant choice for developers seeking a truly open-source code editor without proprietary telemetry or licensing restrictions. Built from the same source code as Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, VSCodium delivers identical functionality while respecting user privacy.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Use the cd Command to Change Directories in Linux
The cd command in GNU/Linux changes your current working directory in the terminal. Whether you need to navigate into project folders, jump between log directories, or quickly return home, cd is the command you will use most often.
Linux Capable ☛ ssh Command in GNU/Linux (With Examples)
The ssh command connects you to remote servers over an encrypted channel, replacing older plaintext protocols like Telnet and rsh. Common use cases include managing remote GNU/Linux servers, running commands without opening a full shell session, forwarding ports to access internal services through encrypted tunnels, and transferring files securely.
Linux Capable ☛ split Command in GNU/Linux (With Examples)
The split command in GNU/Linux divides large files into smaller, more manageable pieces. It handles text files, binary data, log files, and archives, splitting by line count, byte size, or number of output files.
Linuxize ☛ Find Cheatsheet
Quick reference for common GNU/Linux find command patterns
Linuxize ☛ How to Revert a Commit in Git
Learn how to use git revert to safely undo changes from a previous commit by creating a new commit that reverses the original changes.
HowTo Geek ☛ The Linux commands you use every day have a name: coreutils
Every Linux system is unique, and other Unix-based systems like macOS and BSD introduce even more differences. But they all have a reliable, consistent set of tools at their heart, and these tools help define the Linux experience.
The GNU Core Utilities (coreutils) are standard, Unix-based shell commands that you can expect to be installed on almost any Linux system. They tend to be on the simpler side, offering core functionality, like ls (list directory contents), pwd (print current directory), and cp (copy files).
HowTo Geek ☛ How one Bash function gives me real-time search across thousands of files
Do you spend most of your time in the terminal? If you do, you’ve probably encountered the classic find, grep, and cat commands when searching for files. However, I find these awkward to use and think they could be a lot better, and I have a command that delivers a much more advanced search experience.
I'll get right to the point. The following command builds upon and combines fzf, ripgrep, and bat to provide a modern and interactive search interface. Below I'll explain what each flag means, so you can modify it to suit your needs.