Tails 7.4.2 Anonymous Linux OS Released to Fix Critical Security Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.
This release ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, which addresses DSA 6126-1, multiple security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administration privileges. While devs are confident that this attack is very unlikely, it could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm.