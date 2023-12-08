today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0

Linux Mint 21.3 is codenamed “Virginia” and it’s planned for release on Christmas 2023. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

LinuxGizmos.com

Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch

Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision

Internet Society

Can You Kick the Trolls Out Of Your Online Forum? U.S. Supreme Court to Decide

Should the governments of Texas and Florida decide whether and how online discussion sites can moderate their posts?

news

Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams
SparkyLinux, a well-known Debian-based distribution, has just released its latest update -- version 7.2
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
Shotwell updated to 0.32.3 with Some Fixes
Shotwell photo viewer and organizer released new 0.32.3 version a day ago with minor updates
4 advanced Gboard adjustments for faster Android typing
Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs - Custom Notes
The latest version introduces a clutch of new capabilities to the manager’s existing roster of ebook conversion, syncing, reading, and editing options
Android Repair Mode Starts to Roll Out for Some Select Devices
Difference Between openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed
The world of Linux distributions is vast and varied, with each offering its unique blend of features, stability, and software
Tumbleweed gets LLVM, Sudo, GCC Updates
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed has been on a constant roll as consecutive snapshots arrive with fresh software updates
Radxa Zero 3W SBC – Rockchip RK3566 SoC, 8GB RAM, WiFi 6 in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
The company provides Debian and Ubuntu OS images (XFCE or Server variants) as well as hardware access/control library for Linux
KDE Gear 23.08.4
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
Red Hat greases migration to RHEL for CentOS 7 holdouts
Insights tool aims to simplify conversion process, but it'll probably cost you
NixOS: A Combination Linux OS and Package Manager
The NixOS Linux distribution offers the promise of faster repeatable builds across hardware platforms, but has a learning curve
What Is an Immutable Linux Distro, and Should You Use One
Linux but more secure
5 reasons Linux is better than Windows for gaming handhelds
Linux is better for gaming handhelds overall, and the Steam Deck proves why that is
6 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Image Viewers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Krita 5.2.2 Released
We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2
Firefox on the brink?
With such a continuing free-fall, Firefox is inevitably nearing the point where USWDS will remove it, like Internet Explorer before it, from the list of supported browsers
Systemd 255 Released: A Major Update for Linux Systems
Learn about the exciting new features and improvements in systemd 255, including systemd-storagetm, systemd-bsod, and more!
New systemd update will bring Windows’ infamous Blue Screen of Death to Linux
To this day, networked PCs in macOS are represented by beige CRT monitors displaying a BSOD
LinuxLinks on translateLocally and PDF Development Libraries
100 Million Firmware Updates Supplied By The LVFS
supplied over 100 million updates to GNU/Linux machines
Missed something important? Android's Notification History means all is not lost
The Fairphone 5 scores a perfect 10 on iFixit
We are super stoked to announce that the Fairphone 5 has received a 10/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale
The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – November 2023
brief today because we’re a little bit late in our schedule
AlmaLinux Expands ELevate’s Functionality with EPEL Integration
AlmaLinux’s ELevate now offers EPEL support, ensuring a smoother transition from CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8
Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch
Furthermore , it supports OSes such as Ubuntu, Debian and Armbian
Canonical on Edge storage with MicroCeph and Joining the Sylva project
2 blog posts from this week
Windows 11 scores dead last in gaming performance tests against 3 Linux gaming distros
The testing was run at the high-end of quality settings, and Valve's Proton was used to run Windows games on Linux
KDE Plasma 6's open beta delivers myriad delights - and you can try it now
The team's official release is due in February 2024, but you can test the distro's beta 1 today. Here's how.
ElementaryOS Review After 1 1/2 Years
I was still disappointed about not being able to buy a Mac, and I recalled reading about a Linux distribution that supposedly resembled MacOS. After conducting a quick Google search, I rediscovered ElementaryOS.
Government issues an ‘important’ warning for Android devices, here’s what users can do
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer
Arch Linux 2023.12.01 is out today as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2023 powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installation experience.
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
PostgreSQL: pg_dbms_lock 1.0, Stateless Postgres Query Router 1.0, and Greenmask Beta Release
3 new releases
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.5 released
Version 5.6.4 was released on November 27
Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family
We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1
PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.3 released
pgBadger 12.3 was released today
Broken Rules Sponsors Krita
Projects such as Blender have proven that free, open-source software can reach industry-grade levels of quality and provide a viable alternative to the status quo
AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory
ADLINK provides standard support for Yocto Linux and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6, QCoro 0.10.0 Release, and Some More Software in Review
curl 8.5.0
After the fact, the release video will be made available on YouTube
Games: SteamOS 3.5.9 Preview, Combined Arms, and More
7 articles by Liam Dawe
OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Android flagship phone will win
Endless OS 5.1 Rolls Out with Enhanced Learning Experience
Still based on Debian 11, Endless OS 5.1 is a minor release with Endless Key, updated hardware support, and incremental improvements
Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
LibreOffice community interview: Robert Cabane, QA project
Today we’re talking to Robert Cabane, who helps out in LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance (QA) community
KDE Announces Finalists in Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest
Here are the top six contenders in KDE’s wallpaper contest
A growing number of cheap handheld retro game consoles can run mainline Linux
The Steam Deck is probably the best known handheld gaming PC with a Linux-based operating system
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 is available for testing
The last Core Update of the year, IPFire 2.27
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux MySQL Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
CapyPDF 0.7.0 released
Version 0.7.0 of CapyPDF is out. There is nothing major as such, just a bunch of minor features
Sodalite: Fusion of Fedora Silverblue and Pantheon Desktop
Learn about Sodalite, an immutable Linux desktop experience that seamlessly blends Fedora's stability with the elegance of the Pantheon desktop.
LibreOffice Interview With Robert Cabane and WordPress InterviewWith Artemy Kaydash
A couple of new chats
Converseen 0.12.0.0 Ported to Qt6 + Other News
Converseen, the versatile image conversion software compatible with Linux, Windows, and macOS, has recently undergone a substantial update to version 0.12.0.0