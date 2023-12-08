Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
India Education Diary ☛ How to Install XRDP on Ubuntu 22.04
If you’ve secured a powerful 10Gbps dedicated server in USA and want to set up a remote desktop environment, XRDP is an excellent choice. XRDP allows you to access your server’s graphical user interface remotely. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to install XRDP on your Ubuntu 22.04 server. Follow these instructions carefully to enable remote desktop access.
Support for Windows 10 to end October 2025: Prepare to open your wallets, or love Ubuntu
The release of Ubuntu 23.04 April 20 also saw it ship with a new unified Ubuntu server and desktop installation engine, Subiquity, that “supports the same auto-install configuration workflows for both desktops and servers" and with 10-year support packages available under Ubuntu Pro, it's worth considering for those not averse to some wrenching.
New Ubuntu Security Fixes for Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities
Ubuntu has recently released security fixes for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 23.04, addressing several vulnerabilities found in the Linux kernel. Exploiting these vulnerabilities could lead to a denial of service (system crash) or potentially arbitrary code execution on the system.
In this blog, we delve into the details of these vulnerabilities, including their CVE, severity score, and the security issues in the kernel.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Fixes Opening iWork Documents in LibreOffice
Ubuntu ships with LibreOffice because it’s a powerful open-source office suite compatible with documents created in other productivity apps, including Microsoft Office and Apple’s iWork.
While LibreOffice can open files made in Apple Pages (a word processor, saves as .pages) and Numbers (a spreadsheet app, saves as .numbers) the shared-mime-info package in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS misattributes both formats as ZIP archives.