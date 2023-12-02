BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus

Tux Machines

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

Shotcut 23.11 Open-Source Video Editor Adds NVIDIA AV1 Hardware Encoding

Highlights of Shotcut 23.11 include support for the NVIDIA AV1 (av1_nvenc) hardware encoder on Linux and Windows systems, as well as the addition of easing for keyframes, including Ease In, Ease Out, and Ease In/Out with different levels of acceleration and tricks like elastic and bounce.

digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download

digiKam 8.2 is here after about four months after the digiKam 8.1 release, which introduced four new templates for 6.8 inch photo papers in the Print Creator feature, added the ability to remove all face tags from selected items and to remove all tags from selected items except face tags, and improved the usability of the Image Properties sidebar tab.

NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support

Coming six months after NixOS 23.05, the NixOS 23.11 release is here to introduce the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series. The GNOME edition ships with the GNOME 45.1 desktop by default on a Wayland session for both bare metal and virtual machines.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and Other Games on Linux

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update fixes several bugs in the Steam Overlay that caused rendering to stall in some video games, such as Watch Dogs, and some crashes in other titles, as well as to improve double click handling and mouse clicks for the Counter-Strike 2 video game.

$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

Renesas reveals its first 32-bit RISC-V CPU

Small development ESP32 board with PoE support

BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2023

Audiocasts/Shows: pfSense Makes no Sense, Cyber|Show on Fixing The System
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
This week in KDE: the Plasma 6 feature freeze approaches
At this point nearly all the planned features for Plasma 6 are done
 
Big Android feature drop adds some cool new Wear OS and smart home tricks
Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility
Based on Debian 12.2 “Bookworm,” Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 ships with secure boot and local sync jobs support
BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Job Prospects, RETVec, dnsdbq, Teleport Adopts AGPLv3
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Raspberry Pi Projects and Stories
ASRock Challenger ITX Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card
Applications: Free, Proprietary, and Openwashed
Games: Control, Roots of Pacha, Steam Deck, and More
Cinnamon 6 and the beta of KDE 6 both arrive at once
The overlap is just a coincidence, and the two projects have differing approaches to versioning. Cinnamon is much younger: the project began in 2011, based on GNOME 3.2.1. KDE, on the other hand, is 14 years older: the first beta was in 1997, making it one of the oldest open source desktops
GNU/Linux Apparently Growing Closer to 4% Worldwide Right Now (Not Counting ChromeOS, Which is Also a GNU/Linux Operating System)
Android Leftovers
Here’s how your Android phone alerts you of an earthquake
Weston Composite Server 13.0 Released with OpenGL Rendering
A six-month development effort combined in the latest Weston 13 release. Here's what's new.
/e/OS 1.17 Released with Enhanced Privacy and Functionality
The /e/OS 1.17 just relased, bringing a wave of enhancements, from improved privacy measures to a redesigned user interface.
$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS
Radxa states that the ROCK S0 offers compatibility with popular Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu
This week in KDE: changing the wallpaper from within System Settings
Plasma 6 beta 1 has been released! And so far the feedback has been very positive
today's howtos
Arch Linux's December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer
Arch Linux 2023.12.01 is out today as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2023 powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installation experience.
CentOS's November 2023 Newsletter and Fedora Magazine on ‘rpm-ostree search’
Maui Release Briefing # 4 - MauiKit
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project
Proprietary Dangers, Openwashing, and Microsoft
Security Patches and Windows TCO
libvirt-glib release 5.0.0
I am pleased to announce that a new release of the libvirt-glib package, version 5.0.0
Reducing Mutter dependencies
Mutter, if you don't know what it is, is a Wayland display server and an X11 window manager and compositor library
Databases: Pgpool-II Releases, PostgreSQL Conference Germany 2024, and More
Debian Family: FLOSS Activities, New Debian Developers, and Junichi Uekawa Does Tea
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Mozilla: Firefox in Mozilla’s .deb Package, Tecken, and Servo
Browser work and builds
Canonical/Ubuntu: VMs, Retro, Hype, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: NUCDeck, Embedded Development, RISC-V, and More
Proprietary Software: Microsoft's Tax Crimes and the Risk of SaaS
today's howtos
Godot 4.2 arrives in style!
Godot 4.2 brings more rendering features and better platform support
Android Leftovers
Exciting new Samsung Galaxy feature rolls out ahead of Android 14! Know how it works
Security, Chatbots (Spybots), and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi Stories, Projects, Hacks (Including Raspberry Pi 5)
GNU Taler v0.9.3 released
We have addressed over 200 individual issues, our bug tracker has the full list. Notable changes include: [...]
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
6 Best Free and Open Source Human Resource Management Software
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Fed up with Linux/Debian, moving all the things to FreeBSD!
I decided to upgrade all of my servers
Troubles at X and Overwhelming Fear of Microsoft Layoffs at Activision Blizzard
Open Source Spacecraft Avionics With NASA's Core Flight System
consists of an operating system abstraction layer (OSAL), the underlying OS (VxWorks, FreeRTOS, RTEMS, POSIX, etc.), and the applications that run on top of the OSAL alongside the Core Flight Executive (cFE) component
Security and Windows TCO
Red Hat’s RHEL 10 will Phase Out Xorg in Favor of Wayland
RHEL 10’s plan reveals Wayland’s dominance in future Linux releases, focusing on enhanced display features
Red Hat: Shaping the Narrative With IBM's Media Budget
"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Will Be Wayland-Only"
Today in Techrights
Proprietary Stuff and Leftovers
Programming With R: Releases and More
Free Software Leftovers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Canonical at CES 202
Steam Deck (GNU/Linux Powered) Sales Surge, Best PS2 Games For Emulation & Steam Deck (2023)
Security Leftovers
Shotcut 23.11 Open-Source Video Editor Adds NVIDIA AV1 Hardware Encoding
Shotcut 23.11 open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software written in Qt has been officially released today as a major update that brings some new features and lots of improvements.
Android Leftovers
12 New Android Features Arrive Through Google Messages, Wear OS, More
NixOS 23.11 released
This release will receive bugfixes and security updates for seven months (up until 2024-06-30)
OpenMandriva Lx 5 Review: Distribution of Simplicity and Power
We test drive the OpenMandriva Lx 5 "Iodine", the latest release that combines user-friendliness with cutting-edge technology.
LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2024
Fedora Family / IBM: Fedora Docs workshop and Cockpit 306
digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download
digiKam, the open-source, free, and cross-platform professional photo management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, has been updated to version 8.2.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Yocto, ESP32
3 new posts
Jonathan Riddell and Qt 6: KDiagram 3.0.0 and KWeatherCore 0.8.0
Mozilla: Thunderbird for Android and Introducing llamafile
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Samsung has updated these devices to Android 14
today's howtos
Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop Environment Arrives with Initial Wayland Support
Work on the Cinnamon 6.0 is over and the final release landed today on GitHub, so it’s my pleasure to guide you guys through some of the most important changes included in this major update.
NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support
NixOS, a Linux distribution and a set of packages usable on other Linux systems and macOS, has been updated today to version 23.11.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, LinDoz, Distrobox
4 episodes
Android Leftovers
These are the 10 best Android apps of the year – according to Google
Major Versions of PipeWire, Firefox arrive in Tumbleweed
Rolling release users of openSUSE Tumbleweed who did a zypper dup on and after Monday will have a couple new major version updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Devices: Raspberry Pi and More
Security and Windows TCO
Games: Gratuitous Space Shooty Game and Unity (Microsoft Mono) Still in Crisis
today's howtos
This Month's Desktop/Laptop Operating System Market Share Across Europe, With Focus on GNU/Linux
Norway is a bit of an outlier there
myAGV 2023 four-wheel mobile robot ships with Raspberry Pi 4 or Jetson Nano
Both myAGV 2023 models run Ubuntu 22.04 with ROS, support online firmware updates via myStudio
Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family
We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud
17 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Image Viewers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and “AirGradient ONE”
2 CNX articles
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Kernel Articles in LWN
Fractal 5: Linux Matrix Messaging App Level-Up with GTK 4 and Rust SDK
Matrix messaging app for GNOME gets an upgrade with GTK4, Rust SDK, and more.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and Other Games on Linux
Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update that brings various improvements for Linux gamers, as well as a couple of new features and numerous bug fixes.
Google Purging Many Accounts: My Experience
Links 30/11/2023: Google Purging Many Accounts and Content (to Save Money), Finland Fully Seals Border With Russia
Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
Open Hardware and Linux-centric Hardware
Arduino and Raspberry Pi Projects
coreboot 4.22 & 4.22.01 have been released
The next release is planned for the 19th of February, 2024
Servers: Omnios Server and Kubernetes
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
