BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus
Dan Langille ☛ R730-01
Today, the host was updated to FreeBSD 14.0, from FreeBSD 13.2.
Corey Stephan ☛ Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus
Previously, I have written about my intentional minimalism in design for this website, including my agreement with the hyper-minimalist ideas (not the foul language) to be found in the Suckless Project’s webpage “The Web Sucks.” Also, I have written about how simple the installation and configuration of FreeBSD on a Raspberry Pi 4 became with the arrival of FreeBSD 13-RELEASE, as well as how easy FreeBSD is to use on a Raspberry Pi as a low-powered homelab. Early last month (November 2023), I decided to merge these two ideas by mirroring my professional website, www.coreystephan.com, as a Gopher hole on my Raspberry Pi 4 running FreeBSD 14 with the address gopher://coreystephan.duckdns.org/