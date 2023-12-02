Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2023



Proxmox Backup Server is an enterprise-grade backup solution designed to back up and restore virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts. It’s part of the Proxmox suite, including Proxmox Virtual Environment for virtualization management.

One of its standout features is the easy-to-use, web-based interface for managing backup and restore processes.

Recently, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released a new version of its backup management platform, Proxmox Backup Server 3.1, so let’s check what’s new.

