The current AI hype is accompanied with a lot of predictions that software development will be taken over by AI solutions soon and most software developers will lose their jobs together with most other white collar workers. While I agree that AI solutions will have a significant impact on software development, I disagree with the notion that software development will be taken over by AI solutions anytime soon.

Based on my observations, this narrative is strongest among people who do not really understand software and what it means to create software. To be a bit provocative: I think, it will be a lot easier to replace each highly paid manager who eagerly awaits to replace all their software developers than to replace the software developers they want to get rid of. I mean, most of those managers act in very predictive ways, not showing any signs of actual creativity. Software development on the other hand is a different story.

Putting provocations aside: What do I mean with that?

From all I see, most people do not understand software and software development at all. Especially, most fail to understand the following five misconceptions regarding software: [...]