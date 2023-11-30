NixOS 23.11 released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2023



Hey everyone, we are figsoda and Ryan Lahfa, the release managers for this stable release and we are very proud to announce the public availability of NixOS 23.11 “Tapir”.

This release will receive bugfixes and security updates for seven months (up until 2024-06-30).

The 23.11 release was made possible due to the efforts of 2162 contributors, who authored 40024 commits since the previous release. Our thanks go the contributors who also take care of the continued stability and security of our stable release.

