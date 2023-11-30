coreboot 4.22 & 4.22.01 have been released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2023



The next release is planned for the 19th of February, 2024

These notes cover the latest updates and improvements to coreboot over the past three months. A big thank you to the returning contributors as well as the 14 individuals who committed code for the first time. We greatly appreciate everyone’s dedication and expertise. As with past releases, this one reflects a commitment to open source innovation, security enhancements, and expanding hardware support.

Read on