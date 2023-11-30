Servers: Omnios Server and Kubernetes
TuMFatig ☛ Discovering Omnios Server
Doing some tidying in my network, computers and VPS collection, I went looking for a piece of software that could be used :
at home, as a file server, a backup server and a VM lab.
at colloc, as an hypervisor.
After looking at SmartOS , I tried OmniOS . It is also based on Illumos . The notes go here.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ New Experimental Features in Gateway API v1.0
Along with stabilizing some of the core functionality in the API, a number of exciting new experimental features have been added.
KubeCon 2023: Wing Cloud Kubernetes Simulator
Mitch Ashley talks with Wing Cloud's Elad Ben-Israel about Wing Cloud's enablement of cloud-native application development.
Applying Generative Hey Hi (AI) Within Cloud-Native Workflows
There are many interesting ways generative Hey Hi (AI) can be applied to accelerate cloud-native development and collaboration. Here are just a few.