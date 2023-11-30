Arduino and Raspberry Pi Projects
-
Arduino ? Add an inexpensive digital readout to your drill press
This digital readout is very useful. It shows exactly how far you move the drill, with a precision of 0.01 millimeters. And it lets you set the zero point (typically the top surface of the material) so you don?t have to do any math in your head.
-
CNX Software ? Adafruit Metro ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth IoT board comes in Arduino UNO form factor
Adafruit Metro ESP32-S3 is an IoT development board with ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth wireless SoC, 8 MB PSRAM, and 16 MB Flash that follows Arduino UNO ? or Adafruit Metro ? form factor. The board also comes with two STEMMA QT I2C connectors for further expansion, comes with a microSD card socket for storage, a JTAG header for advanced debugging, and supports various power options with 6-12V DC via a DC jack, 5V DC via a USB-C port, and a 2-pin connector for a LiPo battery plus the board integrates charging and battery monitoring chip.
-
Hackaday ? Resurrecting A Bricked Wii U With A Raspberry Pi Pico
There are reports that some Nintendo Wii U systems out in the wild are falling victim to mysterious failures. As is so often the case, certain error codes have been found in common across failed units out in the community, and [Voultar] decided to investigate to see if he could fix this problem with a little hacking.
-
The DIY Life ? My Raspberry Pi 5 Case Has A Wrap-around Window
I?ve adapted the case with a wrap-around window that I made last year to fit the new Raspberry Pi 5. This new design includes modifications to the port cutouts since the USB and Ethernet ports have been swapped around and they?ve removed the audio jack.
-
Raspberry Pi ? Explaining Computers beat us to Raspberry Pi 500
Obviously this question was on Christopher Barnatt?s (of Explaining Computers) mind too, because he?s only gone and built his own Raspberry Pi 500.
-
Pi My Life Up ? Running DiyHue on the Raspberry Pi
DiyHue is an emulator of the official Philips Hue Bridge. This software lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into its own Hue Bridge.
There are various reasons you might want to use this software, for example you can integrate non-Hue products into the Hue app. If the light supports Zigbee then it can connect to your self-hosted Hue bridge.
DiyHue then emulates these lights so that anything connecting to your bridge would believe them to be an official Philips Hue product.