The biggest tech companies employ a lot of engineers. In 2021, Microsoft employed over 100,000 software engineers. That is just mind boggling scale to me. It's roughly as many people as the whole county I grew up in.

They are paying a lot of engineers. Some of them do very little, with employees saying they "were paid to do little-to-no work". So... why are they paying them if there isn't a lot of work for them to do?