ID Root ☛ How To Install Julia Programming Language on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Julia Programming Language on Fedora 39. Julia is a high-level, high-performance dynamic language for technical computing. It provides a sophisticated compiler, distributed parallel execution, numerical accuracy, and an extensive mathematical function library.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GParted on Fedora 39. GParted, short for GNOME Partition Editor, is a free and open-source disk partitioning tool. It allows users to resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, enabling you to optimize your disk space usage.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brasero on Debian 12. Brasero, a trusted name in the GNU/Linux community, offers a straightforward way to create and manage optical disc projects. With Debian 12 as your operating system, this guide will walk you through the process of installing Brasero via the terminal.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python and PIP on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python and PIP on Fedora 39. Python, a high-level, interpreted programming language, is renowned for its simplicity and readability, making it a favorite among both novice and experienced developers. Paired with PIP, a package manager for Python, it becomes a powerful tool for software development.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WoeUSB on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
WoeUSB is a versatile and user-friendly application designed for GNU/Linux users seeking to create a bootable backdoored Windows USB drive. This guide will demonstrate how to install WoeUSB on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process vital for users looking to create backdoored Windows installation media directly from their GNU/Linux system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FileZilla on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
FileZilla, a renowned open-source FTP solution, stands out for its cross-platform compatibility and ease of use. This guide will demonstrate how to install FileZilla on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring you can seamlessly manage files across your server and local machine. Known for its user-friendly interface, FileZilla caters to both beginners and advanced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VLC Media Player on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
VLC Media Player stands as a beacon of versatility in the multimedia landscape. Renowned for its ability to handle various media formats, VLC Media Player is a must-have for anyone looking to enrich their audio and video experiences on GNU/Linux Mint.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zoom on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Zoom, a widely recognized video conferencing tool, has revolutionized how we connect virtually, making meetings, webinars, and online collaboration more accessible than ever. This guide will demonstrate how to install Zoom on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring users of this popular GNU/Linux distribution can easily participate in Zoom’s dynamic virtual environment.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Avidemux on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Avidemux is a versatile video editing software, ideal for both novices and seasoned editors. This guide focuses on how to install Avidemux on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free setup process.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Beta on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Diving into advanced web browsing, Mozilla Firefox stands as a beacon of innovation and user-centric development. Among its offerings is Firefox Beta, a pre-release version that brings the forefront of browser technology to your fingertips.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Vivaldi Browser, renowned for its adaptability and user-focused design, stands out in the digital world where web browsers are more than just tools; they’re gateways to vast online landscapes.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux how to post editing aka “lightroom” alternative RawTherapee + GIMP color optimization
rawtherapee.com is an awesome corss OS photo-picture-post-processing program (THANKS ALL INVOLVED! :D) “raw image converter and digital photo processor” “RawTherapee is an advanced program for developing raw photos and for processing non-raw photos.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix apt command not found
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix apt command not found error.
Apt is the default package manager for Ubuntu, and debian based distros. Apt can be used to manage packages on your system, with apt you can install, update, upgrade and remove packages easily from your system.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Lua programming language on Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Lua programming language on Linux.
Lua is a popular programming language that is used by many developers all around the world.
Lua is easy to learn, and very powerful at the same time.