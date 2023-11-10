GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
Whether you’ve been using Linux for a fresh minute or a veritable eon you’ll know GNOME is a core pillar in the FOSS movement.
GNOME is the default desktop environment in the most popular Linux distributions, its apps are used by millions of people worldwide, and GNOME-backed technologies underpin experiences across a dizzying array of devices, platforms, and industries.
With the Sovereign Tech Fund’s aim of supporting the “…development, improvement and maintenance of open digital infrastructure”, its synergies with the GNOME project are clear.
GNOME’s Giant Leap: Open-Source Project Receives €1 Million Boost
The GNOME Foundation, a linchpin in the open-source and Linux desktop ecosystem for over a quarter-century, has just announced a momentous €1M grant from the Sovereign Tech Fund – a funding pot supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.
This substantial investment is set to catalyze the modernization of the GNOME platform, advancing tooling, accessibility, and public interest features.
In addition, it aims to reinforce the open-source ecosystem’s security, resilience, and technological diversity while also honoring the human element – those who write the code.