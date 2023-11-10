This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 10, 2023



THE Mozilla company is contradicting itself on privacy and is rapidly losing browser share (Firefox is now lower than Opera and nearly below Samsung). See the image at the bottom.

Given the E-mail that I received from Mozilla's PR agency this week, I cannot possibly recommend Firefox. Of course this site supports Firefox/Gecko, even NetSurf is fully supported, but we caution readers that Firefox is not what it used to be. My wife recommends LibreWolf and uses it almost exclusively. I myself primarily use Falkon. █