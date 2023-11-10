This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It
THE Mozilla company is contradicting itself on privacy and is rapidly losing browser share (Firefox is now lower than Opera and nearly below Samsung). See the image at the bottom.
Given the E-mail that I received from Mozilla's PR agency this week, I cannot possibly recommend Firefox. Of course this site supports Firefox/Gecko, even NetSurf is fully supported, but we caution readers that Firefox is not what it used to be. My wife recommends LibreWolf and uses it almost exclusively. I myself primarily use Falkon. █