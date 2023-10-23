The Curious Case of Australia and GNU/Linux
WE recently looked closely at some trends from southeast Asia, noting an increase in GNU/Linux userbase there, sometimes a very sharp increase. Australia is quite different because it is connected to "the West" ethnically and culturally, and moreover its economy is different, so many people seem to flock from Windows/Microsoft to Macs/Apple (see screenshot below), not so much to GNU/Linux. Even the relative share of Android isn't so high there, as many adopt iPhones.
There are quite a few famous Linux developers who come from Australia* (several moved to the US where companies can pay them higher salaries), so it would be nicer to see a migration there to GNU/Linux, not a "lesser Microsoft".
Australians created a famous Linux conference (not just an event but large groups, too) and sadly we haven't heard anything about it since the coronavirus pandemic started. █
______
* Andrew Morton, Andrew Tridgell and Brendan Gregg just to name a few.