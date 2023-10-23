The Journey of a Site With About 200,000 Web Pages
THE scale of this site is quite vast and on a daily basis it serves more requests than it has pages. The site is now run by about half a dozen people (an international team), it has many programs associated with it (we wrote our own), and the growing share of GNU/Linux on the desktop (never mind Android) means that it is increasingly relevant, even if the Web in general is rotting.
Over the past 3 days our Gemini Edition received more than 10,000 requests. We'd like to think the future of the Net isn't the Web and moreover that something simplified like Gemini will inherit many users from the Web.
This site is still very important. There are still many users on the Web. But hopefully we can stay relevant for another decade or two, even if the Web goes away by then. █