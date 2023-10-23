Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

The Journey of a Site With About 200,000 Web Pages

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023



And about 20,000 Gemini pages

THE scale of this site is quite vast and on a daily basis it serves more requests than it has pages. The site is now run by about half a dozen people (an international team), it has many programs associated with it (we wrote our own), and the growing share of GNU/Linux on the desktop (never mind Android) means that it is increasingly relevant, even if the Web in general is rotting.

Over the past 3 days our Gemini Edition received more than 10,000 requests. We'd like to think the future of the Net isn't the Web and moreover that something simplified like Gemini will inherit many users from the Web.

This site is still very important. There are still many users on the Web. But hopefully we can stay relevant for another decade or two, even if the Web goes away by then. █