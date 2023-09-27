Distributions: Qubes OS, Nix, and Bedrock Linux
-
Flatpak integration in Qubes OS templates
I recently wanted to improve Qubes OS accessibility to new users a bit, yesterday I found why GNOME Software wasn't working in the offline templates.
Today, I'll explain how to install programs from Flatpak in a template to provide to other qubes. I really like flatpak as it provides extra security features and a lot of software choice, and all the data created by Flatpak packaged software are compartmentalized into their own tree in ~/.var/app/program.some.fqdn/.
-
Reproducible data science with Nix, part 6 -- CI/CD has never been easier
This will be a short blog post, because Nix makes things so easy that there’s not much to say. I wanted to try how I could use Nix on Github Actions to run a reproducible pipeline. This pipeline downloads some data, prepares it, and fits a machine learning model. It is code that I had laying around from an old video on the now deprecated {drake} package, {targets} predecessor.
-
Bedrock Linux: Run Multiple Linux Distributions On A Single System
Bedrock Linux is a meta Linux distribution that allows users to mix and match components from other distributions, including incompatible ones. This means that you can have the stability of Debian's coreutils, the cutting-edge kernel from Arch Linux, and the init system of Void Linux, all on the same system. In this tutorial, we will explain what is Bedrock Linux, its features, how to install and use Bedrock Linux to run multiple Linux distributions on a single system.