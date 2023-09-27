Distributions: Qubes OS, Nix, and Bedrock Linux

I recently wanted to improve Qubes OS accessibility to new users a bit, yesterday I found why GNOME Software wasn't working in the offline templates.

Today, I'll explain how to install programs from Flatpak in a template to provide to other qubes. I really like flatpak as it provides extra security features and a lot of software choice, and all the data created by Flatpak packaged software are compartmentalized into their own tree in ~/.var/app/program.some.fqdn/.