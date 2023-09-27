KDE Events, Sponsorship, Breeze Fork
Matrix Community Summit and KDE Promo Sprint in Berlin
On Thursday and Friday evenings, I went to the Matrix Community Summit at C-Base in Berlin with Tobias. It was the occasion to meet a few other Matrix developers particularly the Nheko developer, MTRNord and a few other devs whom I only knew by nickname. It was great even though I could only spend a few hours there. Tobias stayed longer and will be able to blog more about the event.
A bit on sponsorship and money
The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work. But what’s less common is for a specific person to sponsor another specific person to work on a specific bug or feature. I’m talking about short-term gigs paying most likely a few hundred euros or less. This can work well for getting persistent bugs in the yellow boxes fixed. It does happen, but it’s not as common as I think anyone would like! There’s a lot of untapped potential here, I think.
Zephyr - My Breeze fork
Both are brilliant for their usecases, but I wanted just Breeze with few changes.