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Free and Open Source Software
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Thunderhorse - modern web framework
Thunderhorse is a modern web framework written in Perl. It supports the PAGI protocol natively and is designed for building asynchronous, real-time web applications.
The framework is light, extensible, and reusable. Its components are built on Gears and can integrate with PAGI applications and middleware.
This is free and open source software.
Crumble - all-in-one web framework
Crumble is an all-in-one web framework for building server-rendered applications with the Crystal programming language.
It brings together typed HTML views, REST-style resources, session handling, forms, and a fingerprinted asset pipeline.
The framework lets developers build full-stack applications in a single binary without a front-end build step. Views, CSS, and even JavaScript can be defined using typed Crystal DSLs.
This is free and open source software.
Rootlink - native Linux/Wayland file manager
Rootlink is a native Linux/Wayland file manager built with Qt6/QML, C++, and Rust.
It focuses on fast folder browsing, keyboard-first navigation, right-click file actions, and desktop clipboard integration.
The software offers grid, list, and preview-style file views, sidebar shortcuts, multi-selection, search within the current folder, file type styling, and standard file operations including copy, cut, paste, rename, trash, new folder, open, open with default app, copy path, and file information.
Rootlink is designed for Wayland desktops and uses a compact architecture with a QML interface, Qt/C++ bridge, and Rust backend modules for filesystem services, search, thumbnails, file watching, configuration, and error handling.
This is free and open source software.
Huh? - Go library
Huh? is a Go library for building interactive forms and prompts in terminal applications.
The library can be used standalone or integrated into Bubble Tea applications. Forms are composed from groups and fields, with support for validation, dynamic content, themes, and an accessible mode for screen readers.
This is free and open source software.
SplitCommander - native KDE file manager with dual-pane layout
SplitCommander is a native KDE file manager with a dual-pane layout.
Built with Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6, it offers side-by-side file browsing, Miller Columns navigation, a smart sidebar, and integration with KDE services.
The file manager is inspired by OneCommander and is designed for users who want a modern graphical file manager with powerful navigation, tagging, theming, and workflow tools.