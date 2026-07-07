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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026



Quoting: 5 tiny Linux tools I can't live or work without | ZDNET —

Over the decades of using Linux, I've found that sometimes the smallest applications can have the biggest effect. Sure, I depend on the likes of web browsers, office suites, email apps, and more, but for those moments when smaller is better, I have a collection of tools I turn to.

These apps are used daily and have become necessities in my day-to-day activities.

Let's get to the apps.