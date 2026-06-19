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The Software Freedom Conservancy (GAFAM front) jumps the shark, entertains slop hype
Slop companies are embedded inside the SFC's governance, so:
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The Software Freedom Conservancy's LLM-backed generative Hey Hi (AI) recommendations
The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) has announced the release of its recommendations for using LLM-backed generative Hey Hi (AI) systems for FOSS contributions. The recommendations were created by the SFC and volunteers from the free-software community.
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LLM Backed Generative Hey Hi (AI) Recommendations
Today, Software Freedom Conservancy publishes Recommendations When Using LLM-backed Generative Hey Hi (AI) systems for FOSS Contributions. SFC's Copyleft and Software Right to Repair Team co-drafted these policy recommendations in collaboration with a team of volunteers from the Free Software community. These recommendations include substantial feedback that SFC received in its ongoing public sessions and meetings with SFC member projects.