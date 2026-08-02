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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: Anolis OS - enterprise-focused Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Anolis OS is an enterprise-focused Linux distribution.

It is designed for cloud computing, data centres and other production environments, with an emphasis on stability, performance, security and broad hardware support.

The distribution is available in two principal branches. Anolis OS 23 evolves independently from upstream open source components, while Anolis OS 8 provides a migration path for organisations running CentOS 8-compatible infrastructure.

This is free and open source software.