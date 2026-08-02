Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

After little more than two years of development the release of the new version of the Mumble platform 1.4 was announced, which is focused on creating voice chats that provide low latency and high voice quality.

Unlike centralized services, Mumble allows you to store user data on your own servers and fully control how it works of the infrastructure, if necessary, by connecting additional controller scripts, to write that a special API based on the Ice and GRPC protocols is available.

In particular, you can use existing user bases for authentication or connect sound bots that can, for example, play music. It is possible to manage the server through a web interface. Users can search for friends on different servers.