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AerynOS 2026.08 Released with Linux 7.1, GNOME 50.3, COSMIC 1.5, and More
The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.08 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series. As expected, this change alone should provide AerynOS users with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and some other enhancements.
Since the last AerynOS ISO release, the AerynOS devs have been working hard on delivering some of those long-anticipated features for the underlying OS, such as a new moss KDL configuration file format and a new on-disk repository format layout, paving the way for on-disk format upgrades and package manager support.