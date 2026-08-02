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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: BeOS was the most innovative OS of the '90s—here is how it lives on today —

The system was initially designed to run on the company's own BeBox computer. The machine was one of the first desktop machines to sport dual processors. This indicated the focus of Be and BeOS. BeOS was designed specifically for multiprocessor systems. This was meant to increase performance for internet and multimedia work.

The company eventually abandoned the BeBox to focus on its operating system. They focused on porting it to Mac hardware (as well as the Mac clones). This was an apparent attempt to make BeOS an attractive acquisition target for Apple, as the company was having trouble coming up with a replacement for its classic macOS, or what was then called the System software. Apple's Copland project to replace the old OS was mired in cost overruns and delays.