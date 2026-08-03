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Games: Steam Deck, Doom, EEG as an Interface for User
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Sephiria and Kusan City of Wolves - 2026-08-01 Edition
Between 2026-07-25 and 2026-08-01 we selected 16 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A lot of titles in this weekm and I think you should check Sephiria, since it’s an action game that uses inventory management as a puzzle mechanic. It makes you optimize your build instead of simply stacking bonuses and boosts. And it looks very well made all around, too. Another one worth a mention is Kusan City of Wolves which is a new take on the hotline miami genre! Full details below.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Commemorative golden Doom floppy disks go up for pre-order — pair of limited edition dummy ‘imitation gold plating’ disks and a box are $30 at GameStop
GameStop has listed a purely ornamental Doom Floppy Disk Limited Edition Imitation Gold Plated Replica at $29.99.
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CNX Software ☛ Play games with your brain signals using Octopus 16 wireless EEG device
Octopus 16 is a wireless biosignal HID device for the XIAO ESP32-S3 board designed to let users play computer games using brain signals (EEG) with no hands (or implants) needed. The board packs 16 electrodes to measure biosignals, including EEG (electroencephalography), EMG (electromyography), and ECG (electrocardiography), and the coin-sized device is much more compact than other brain-computer interface (BCI) solutions, which typically require a cap kit with 8 to 16 electrodes and wires.
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TechSpot ☛ A Meta developer's Linux patch could boost Steam Deck frame rates by up to 32%
The Steam Deck was built around AMD APUs and the Linux-based SteamOS platform. APUs have to work within tight power constraints, which is why some developers are pushing the software side as far as it'll go to make games run faster.
David Vernet, a Linux kernel hacker at Meta, recently unveiled a series of new patches for the open source kernel. He explained that the code is designed to cut down on stuttering and frame-time spikes on AMD APU-based gaming handhelds, thanks to a new operating mode added to the amd-pstate driver.