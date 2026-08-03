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Free and Open Source Software
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PyMuPDF - high-performance Python PDF manipulation library
PyMuPDF is a high-performance Python library for extracting, analysing, converting, rendering, and manipulating PDF and other document formats.
It is built on the MuPDF rendering engine and provides both low-level control and high-level convenience APIs.
This is free and open source software.
Please - fast, cross-language build system
Please is a fast, cross-language build system with an emphasis on extensibility and reproducibility.
It provides a consistent command-line interface for building and testing projects regardless of the languages and tools involved.
The software uses hermetic builds, hash-based caching and parallel task execution to minimise unnecessary work. Its declarative build language can be extended with custom rules to automate almost any part of a build or deployment process.
This is free and open source software.
PipeCD - GitOps-style continuous delivery platform
PipeCD is a GitOps-style continuous delivery platform designed to provide a consistent deployment and operations experience across multiple application types and cloud environments.
It lets teams manage deployments through pull requests while using a unified pipeline definition.
The platform supports Kubernetes, Terraform, Google Cloud Run, AWS Lambda and Amazon ECS workloads. PipeCD works alongside existing continuous integration systems, taking responsibility for deployment after applications have been tested and built.
This is free and open source software.
matrix-commander-rs - command-line Matrix client
matrix-commander-rs is a command-line Matrix client written in Rust.
It supports sending and receiving messages, encrypted communication, room administration, device management and account operations.
The client can work with multiple rooms, retrieve message history and produce JSON output, making it suitable for interactive use, shell scripts and automated workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Flux - continuous delivery and GitOps toolkit for Kubernetes
Flux is a continuous delivery and GitOps toolkit for Kubernetes. It keeps clusters synchronized with declarative configuration stored in Git repositories, OCI artifacts, Helm repositories and storage buckets, automatically reconciling changes so deployed resources match their desired state.
The software uses Kubernetes custom resources and specialized controllers to manage Kustomize configurations, Helm releases, image updates and notifications. It supports multi-tenancy, multiple configuration repositories and integration with Prometheus and other components of the Kubernetes ecosystem.
This is free and open source software.
Rink - unit-aware calculator
Rink is a unit-aware calculator for unit conversion and dimensional analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Sveltia CMS - lightweight, Git-based headless content management system
Sveltia CMS is a lightweight, Git-based headless content management system for Jamstack websites. It provides editors with a browser-based interface for managing content stored in a Git repository, without requiring a conventional database or application server.
The software is a modern rewrite of Netlify CMS, now known as Decap CMS. It maintains broad compatibility with existing installations while offering improved performance, internationalisation, mobile support and a more modern user experience. Sveltia CMS is framework-agnostic and works with static site generators such as Astro, Eleventy and Hugo, as well as sites built with vanilla JavaScript.
This is free and open source software.
Presenterm - terminal-based presentation tool
Presenterm is a terminal-based presentation tool.
It lets you create presentations using Markdown and run them directly in a terminal. Presentations can include images, animated GIFs, highlighted source code, diagrams, mathematical formulas, and speaker notes.
This is free and open source software.
Pympress - PDF presentation tool
Pympress is a PDF presentation tool designed for dual-screen setups.
It displays the presentation on one screen while providing the speaker with the current slide, upcoming slides, notes, timers, and other controls on a second screen.
This is free and open source software.