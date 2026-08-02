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COSMIC is doing what GNOME still can't, and it's only been out for a year
Quoting: COSMIC is doing what GNOME still can't, and it's only been out for a year —
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COSMIC has really taken me by surprise. Compared to other Linux desktop environments, COSMIC is just a baby; it got its first stable release in December 2025, meaning it's not even a year old yet. Despite that, it has managed to make massive strides and win people over in a few months. Fluid logo
I had been checking out COSMIC's progress ever since it hit the scene, and I decided to take the jump when its dev team, System76, released a shiny, glossy theme for the desktop environment. So I got it installed on my openSUSE Tumbleweed machine, and I have to say, COSMIC has done a lot to separate itself from its GNOME roots.