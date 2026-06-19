Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9

Follow our installation instructions.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.

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Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

NVIDIA 595.84 Linux Driver Improves Support for 007 First Light and Other Games

NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.

Firefox 153 Enters Beta Testing as the Next Extended Support Release Series

The big news with Firefox 153 is that it will be the next Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) series, supported for 15 months with regular updates that coincide with new Firefox releases. Firefox 153 ESR will join the Firefox 140 ESR and Firefox 115 ESR releases, the latter being retired in September 2026.

Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.

Internet Society

From Refugee to Digital Leader: How Justin Is Helping to Connect Rhino Camp

For Justin Lisisa Lobela, 28, arriving at Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement in Uganda four years ago was not part of a plan—it was an act of survival.

The World Cup of Internet Resilience

Thursday, 11 June marked the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, and this year’s edition is the biggest of all time, with 48 countries competing.

news

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 19, 2026

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10

According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 also introduces a major QML refactoring that may improve UI responsiveness and maintainability, as well as improvements to the “Write Another” workflow behaviour, keyboard navigation in confirmation dialogs, and accessibility support through new FocusableText and FocusableHeading components.

Read on

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