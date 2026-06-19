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Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility
According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 also introduces a major QML refactoring that may improve UI responsiveness and maintainability, as well as improvements to the “Write Another” workflow behaviour, keyboard navigation in confirmation dialogs, and accessibility support through new FocusableText and FocusableHeading components.