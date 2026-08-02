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Climate Change on Our Minds
Tomorrow is a very hot day again (ahead of rain, which we still desperately need) and in a few days there will be an unusual K League All-Star Game in Asia, wherein the local team (from here) will participate in a 'friendly'.
In South Korea, GNU/Linux grows and so do the temperatures (see S. Korea records highest-ever temperature of 41.4 deg C as heatwave intensifies") and in some countries there are rolling blackouts due to heatwaves, just just droughts which impact the food supply.
We wish the media spoke more about climate change, not just how desperately we need more oil for useless chatbots. The media be like, "COME ON!!! MOAR DATA CENTRES!!!"
Those contribute to climate change, not just energy shortages and price hikes.
Let's not do that. This is an economic bubble which will crash the economy. █
Image source: Champions League