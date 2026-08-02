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AstrOS, a distro that combines the best of Arch, COSMIC, and immutability, enters beta
Quoting: AstrOS, a distro that combines the best of Arch, COSMIC, and immutability, enters beta —
One of the cooler parts of moving from Windows to Linux is that there's always something new on the horizon, including brand new OSes to check out. One such OS is called AstrOS, which has just entered beta and is ready for people to check out. However, if you moved to Linux because you wanted to escape Windows 11's TPM 2.0 restriction, AstrOS has a surprising limitation in store for you.