news
Kernel: Linux 7.3, Zen 5, RDNA 5
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Linux 7.3 will receive support for Qualcomm Adreno 704 and Adreno 722 GPUs.
The developers of the Qualcomm MSM graphics driver have submitted a set of updates to the DRM Next subsystem ahead of the upcoming Linux kernel 7.3 merge window. The key feature of this release is the addition of official support for the Adreno 704 and Adreno 722 GPUs. Including these hardware components in the mainline kernel will ensure proper operation of the graphics subsystem on a wide range of mobile and embedded platforms without the need for third-party proprietary patches.
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Linux patch fixes Zen 5 chips being misidentified as Zen 6
A recent set of x86 architecture patches for the Linux kernel prior to the release of version 7.2-rc6 fixed a bug that caused some AMD processors with the Zen 5 architecture to be mistakenly identified as Zen 6. The issue arose after integrating a summer patch that added support for new Family 1Ah models with IDs from 0xd0 to 0xef. Further investigation revealed that the index range from 0xd0 to 0xd7 is reserved by the manufacturer specifically for the Zen 5 family, not its next generation.
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Graphics Stack
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AMD Begins RDNA 5 Linux Support With New Driver Updates
AMD has started releasing new patches for its Linux graphics drivers, revealing the first details about the upcoming RDNA 5 graphics architecture, which is internally known as GFX13.
The changes made to the AMDGPU driver source code confirm the arrival of the DCN6 (Display Core Next 6) display engine. It is directly linked to the GC 13.0.1 graphics block.
The DCN block is responsible for handling video outputs, image scaling, pixel formats, and sending the image to monitors. It works separately from the shader architecture, which is responsible for 3D rendering and processing graphics in games and other applications.
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