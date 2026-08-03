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Programming Leftovers
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University of Toronto ☛ Bug reports are hard, minor details matter edition
The bug report for this stems from something I reported, and then when the core bug I reported was fixed, I reported a side effect of the fix. When I made the initial bug report I reproduced the issue both with and without Eglot, because I wanted to be sure that this wasn't specific to Flycheck's integration with Eglot. Since the initial issue was independent of Eglot, when I saw that the fix had a side effect I didn't bother to redo the dual check and tested in Eglot because it was most convenient.
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Daniel Lemire ☛ How fast is C++26’s std::hive?
C++26 adds a new container to the standard library: std::hive. It is meant to occupy the ground between std::vector and std::list. Like a vector, it keeps its elements in contiguous blocks of memory, so scanning it does not require you to chase a pointer for every element. Like a list, it never moves an element once it has been inserted: your pointers, references and iterators stay valid, and you may erase any element in constant time without disturbing the others.
Internally, a hive is a linked list of blocks. Each block carries a skipfield: a small integer per slot that tells the iterator how many erased slots to jump over.
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Sebastian ☛ sizeof is surprisingly difficult to parse in c
for those unaware, the operand of sizeof is either a unary expression, or a parenthesized type name. so the following are all valid: [...]
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Perl / Raku
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Perl ☛ 2026-07-29 [Older] ANNOUNCE: Perl.Wiki V 1.51, CPAN::MetaCurator V 1.27, etc
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Perl ☛ 2026-07-27 [Older] Moving Targets - PetaPerl 0.6.8
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Perl ☛ 2026-07-23 [Older] This week in PSC (234) | 2026-07-20
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[Old] Dave King ☛ A Perl Skeptic's Guide to Perl
Unfortunately the freedom of old-school Perl seems to have resulted in a lot of programmer fatigue around maintaining someone else’s thousand line Perl script. Talking to people about our current codebase, I always have to add a bunch of caveats: no, it’s not hacked up CGI scripts, yes, we have tests … it’s basically Python in a camel costume. The Perl community and the “Modern Perl” movement found a beautiful subset of the language, added libraries to support basic things like function arguments (named and unnamed), dynamic type checking, and way less @_ gibberish.
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Python
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ A is for assert - Python A to Z
The assert statement is a built-in Python statement that gives developers a nice short hand for raising an AssertionError based on a condition.
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