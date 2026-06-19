news
Games: Steam Controller, EMPULSE, Sludgineers, and More
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Valve give more detail on Steam Controller reservations - you'll be waiting a while | GamingOnLinux
Hoping to get the new Steam Controller soon? Good luck, demand appears to be still quite high and seems far more than Valve can currently make.
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EMPULSE is basically Titanfall but from the devs of Splitgate | GamingOnLinux
No real points for originality here but if you're wanting something resembling the online play of Titanfall, then you may want to look at EMPULSE.
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Sludgineers is an oddly satisfying active incremental game about cleaning up pollution | GamingOnLinux
Like chilled-out games? How about incrementals where you keep upgrading through a vast tech-tree and get to clean up various location? Sludgineers is for you. There's a demo available with Linux support for Steam Next Fest and it is really weirdly satisfying.
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Canonical reveal Myna, a speech to text system for Ubuntu Linux | GamingOnLinux
As part of their accessibility drive, Canonical have revealed Myna, their new in-development speech to text AI system for Ubuntu Linux.
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Prepare for the Steam Frame with the Upload VR Summer 2026 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
You're going to want some VR games to play when the Steam Frame actually finally arrives this Summer right? Check out the Upload VR Summer 2026 Humble Bundle.
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GOG Summer Sale 2026 is live now with thousands of discounts | GamingOnLinux
Love your DRM-free games? The GOG Summer Sale 2026 is live now with thousands of discounts so you can pick yourself up some gaming treats. Along with the Summer Sale, they just had Kena: Bridge of Spirits release on the store with 50% off.
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CONTROL Resonant will have Steam Deck support at launch | GamingOnLinux
Ahead of the September release for CONTROL Resonant, Remedy Entertainment gave some more details in an FAQ - like full Steam Deck support.
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Valve update Proton Hotfix for ARC Raiders compatibility on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
Recently we covered the extraction shooter ARC Raiders breaking on Linux for a lot of players due to the new Denuvo Anti-Cheat - and now it should work again. Not everyone actually has Denuvo Anti-Cheat yet as plenty still have Easy Anti-Cheat since it's a staged rollout.
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SteamOS 3.8 is out with initial Steam Machine support, Desktop Mode upgrades, new Graphics Drivers | GamingOnLinux
Valve finally released the stable version of their Linux-powered SteamOS 3.8, bringing with it masses of changes making it one of the biggest upgrades yet.