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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Updates:
- August 2026 Microsoft Layoffs Are "Secret Layoffs" or "Silent Layoffs"
It's all about secrecy, isn't it?
- Newer Not Better: Treadmill Updates Cause Problems
after 2 years the un-updated machines still fine
- SLAPP Censorship - Part 136 Out of 200: Lawyers That Get Paid to Mess About
They were already outnumbered and understaffed
New:
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 01, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, August 01, 2026
- Gemini Links 02/08/2026: Older Books, Esperanto Music History, and Slop Making Things Worse
Links for the day
- Sharing and Empathy
Be more like Stallman, not Linus
- Fedora 'Community' Became 100% IBM Staff, Drawing Up Policies Like CoC and CoI (Where the IBM is Excepted From Conflict of Interest Policies)
IBM has in effect killed Fedora
- Gemini Links 01/08/2026: Planner Season is Upon Us, Slop "Apocalypse", and USENET
Links for the day
- Cuts at IBM, Allegedly More Shutdowns to Come, CEO Visits Complicit Media to Promote Lies and Products That Will Never Exist (Misleading Shareholders)
IBM is collapsing
- Links 01/08/2026: GAFAM Falling Deep Into Trillion in (Secret) Debt to Keep the Slop Bubble From Popping Already, Anger Over "FIFA’s World Cup Privatisation Plan"
Links for the day
- The Cyber Show on the Slop Bubble
new article about the implosion of the slop bubble
- Links 01/08/2026: New York Times Trying to Inflate the Slop Pyramid Scheme (at Cost to Its Own Reputation) and "Iran Appears to Be Blasting Amazon Data Centers Off the Map"
Links for the day
- Positive Political Momentum
Daniel Pocock is taken seriously by many people who contact us privately
- Google "AI" is Plagiarism, the Case of Richard Stallman (RMS)
Why would anyone choose LLM slop over the originals, curated and fact-checked by domain experts?
- Explaining That Software Patents Are Neither Legal Nor Desirable
Many of our readers work in the legal sector
- Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 31, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, July 31, 2026
- Gemini Links 01/08/2026: Retirement, Bike Trips, Quake Stuff, Usenet Reborn
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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