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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: Synex 13 u11 Released With Multiple Desktop Options - FOSS Force —

Bruno Russo, the founder and lead developer of the Argentinian Linux distribution Synex today announced the release of version 13 u11. The distro is based on Debian’s Stable branch and developed with the official Debian Live Build tool. It offers separate desktop options for a variety of desktops and window managers.

The selection of software that installs by default, according to Distrowatch, is “frugal.” When Larry Cafiero took the distro for a spin for FOSS Force in May, he used another word — “minimalist” — which Russo said was a fair assessment.

“My original idea was to build a customized Debian-based system focused on a minimalist software selection, with the applications I actually need both at work and on my home computers,” he told Cafiero.